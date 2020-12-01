Letters to the Editor: Frank McCourt wants to ruin a new park. Don’t let him, L.A.

To the editor: I have several concerns about the proposed aerial tramway that would link Union Station in downtown Los Angeles to Dodger Stadium, possibly devastating Los Angeles State Historic Park.

A city the size of Los Angeles, in area and population, needs more open space, not less.

Plus, how would people get to the aerial tramway? Most would drive, so the argument by developers that traffic would be reduced is a nonstarter.

The article mentioned the beautiful views of downtown Los Angeles from the park. Also, if visitors turn around and look northeast, they will see the San Gabriel Mountains, which are even more spectacular in the winter when they are sometimes covered in snow.

The park should remain as open space for the people of Los Angeles and not be used to help another developer make money.

William Richardson, Van Nuys

To the editor: I will let the activists carry this fight, but there are two issues I would like to address.

First, the article mentioned city officials forcing families from Chavez Ravine in the 1950s to build Dodger Stadium. It should be noted the families were evicted (and most left) to make way for a public housing project that was never built.

It is a complicated story that began long before the Dodgers decided in 1957 to move to Los Angeles. The last families were indeed forcibly removed late in the decade, after all the appeals were exhausted, in order to build the stadium.

Second, I would caution our city officials about making any deal with a company involving Frank McCourt, former owner of the Dodgers. Have they forgotten how he bankrupted the organization due to greed and incompetence?

Dodger fans have an intense dislike of McCourt, and my guess is that many of us would never use anything associated with him.

Les Birken, Northridge