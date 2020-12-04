Letters to the Editor: Voter suppression is still a problem. Just ask Stacey Abrams

To the editor: Columnist Jonah Goldberg is absolutely wrong to suggest that the Georgia governor’s race in 2018 was conducted without “voter suppression,” put in quotes by Goldberg as if this problem is minor or doesn’t exist. (“Can Republicans dig out of the hole Trump dug? He hopes not,” Opinion, Dec. 1)

Then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp, a Republican, ran for governor against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who had been working hard and succeeding since 2014 to register voters in minority communities. Kemp, as secretary of state, tried in vain to investigate Abrams’ New Georgia Project for fraud.

Kemp oversaw the very election in which he was running against Abrams, a clear conflict of interest that should never be allowed to happen.

Furthermore, as secretary of state Kemp oversaw the purging of about 1.5 million voters from the rolls, which affected people in mostly minority areas. He also shut down polling places, most of them again in minority neighborhoods. I could go on.

If this isn’t voter suppression, then I don’t know what is.

Joanne Turner, Eagle Rock

To the editor: Republican Party figures, especially Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, deserve any consequences they get from supporting this poor excuse for a president we’ve all had to endure these past four years.

President Trump has damaged our reputation in the world, made a mockery of our laws while calling himself a “law and order” leader, attempted to extort another country so he could gain an electoral advantage and, perhaps worst of all, has been a significant force in causing the deaths of more than a quarter of a million Americans from COVID-19.

All along prominent Republicans knew exactly who Trump was, but they excused his behavior and even outright lied for him. Some of them even expressed the hope that the president would see the errors of his ways and do better. How well has that worked out?

When you choose to aid and abet a president like Trump, you get what you deserve

Christin Rubesh, Port Hueneme

To the editor: I am curious if The Times would be willing to reach out to the Trump voters and other conservatives it published after the election.

Trump has been denying his loss and amplifying conspiracy theories. How do they justify their support for him now? Has he lost their respect yet? Do they agree with his assertions?

I believe that, given the unprecedented aftermath of this election, those who stepped forward in favor of Trump should be called upon once again.

Erin Judge, Los Angeles