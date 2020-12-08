Letters to the Editor: The ‘silent majority’ on COVID-19 needs to start speaking up

To the editor: I believe I am part of the silent majority on COVID-19 and need to speak up (“Our letters page is evidence that L.A.'s COVID-19 messaging is failing,” Opinion, Dec. 5).

The Times recently highlighted letters from readers who are not taking this plague as the natural disaster it is. Still, there are millions of us who are silently following the guidance of public health officials.

We understand that all was not known at the start of the pandemic. Public health officials are learning more over time, and we are fine doing what is asked based on the best possible advice. If that means wearing masks, staying at home, not seeing friends and family, changing the way we worship and having endless school challenges, we know we must deal with it.

We know that others, like healthcare workers, have it much worse.

The federal government could immediately make things better by enacting an aid package for those financially hurt by the pandemic, including individuals, families, businesses and state governments. The complying majority should shout about this.

Natalie Seaman, Los Angeles

To the editor: Our state and local leadership have tied themselves in knots trying to keep everyone relatively happy.

In June, they let bars open with masking and distance restrictions. Malls opened and remain so with occupancy caps. Film shoots are happening with safety guidelines.

But the reality that was so obvious with the June debacle is that people will not respect unenforced restrictions, or occupancy and safety guidelines, especially when they keep changing.

Film shoots can feed a crew outdoors but restaurants cannot serve patrons outdoors? This kind of arbitrary logic won’t fly; it’s like a parent who has one set of rules for one kid and another set for the others.

We need to shut it all down, to have the courage to face this crisis for what it is: not incrementally threatening but deadly.

Dawn Halloran, North Hollywood

To the editor: The Constitution guarantees certain liberties and freedoms, and in the Preamble it tells of our responsibilities to secure them.

“We the people of the United States” — you and every other person — are responsible for, among other things, promoting the general welfare and securing the blessings of liberty. The Constitution provides the structure by which we accomplish those things.

You and I and everyone else, individually and collectively, are responsible to all Americans. Freedom relies on carrying out our obligations, and one of those duties is to promote the welfare of others. It’s not optional, and it’s not leftist claptrap.

Power lies not in some legislative body, nor in a person in the White House, nor in a panel of judges. We decide, and we must take responsibility for our decisions and actions.

Carol Hill and Gregg Ferry, Carlsbad