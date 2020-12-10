Letters to the Editor: Republicans ignored Trump’s corruption, but Xavier Becerra is too much for them?

To the editor: The hypocrisy and ill will of congressional Republicans never ceases to amaze me. After four years of collective silence, they are wasting no time using their new-found voices to criticize several of President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet picks, most notably California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra for Health and Human Services secretary.

Never mind that many of President Trump’s choices to lead critical government agencies were incompetent at best.

The least these Republicans can do to atone for helping to create the horrendous state of affairs in our country is to acknowledge that Biden’s choices are at least competent and experienced professionals who have the interest of Americans at heart.

Ramona Salinas Saenz, Alhambra

To the editor: I know I speak for many when I say that I am delighted with Becerra’s nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. In Becerra, Biden is gaining the expertise and life experience of an honest and highly qualified individual.

As a Latina who values and respects the land of the free and the home of the brave — the country my parents taught me to love, honor and respect — I can hardly wait to be rid of all the plutocrats and incompetents who populated our White House during this age of dishonesty and vulgarity.

Maria Casillas, Sherman Oaks