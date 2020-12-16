Letters to the Editor: William Barr has harmed the Justice Department. Disbar him

To the editor: So Atty. Gen. William Barr is resigning to “spend more time with his family” and blowing kisses to his one and only client on his way out the door.

It will take time and effort to restore the Justice Department to its rightful role as the law enforcement agency for the American people. From distorting the findings of former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report to claiming without evidence that the Obama administration spied on President Trump’s campaign to denigrating the intelligence community, Barr has done more than his part to damage our democracy.

He will now go back into retirement, so his job prospects are not in issue. But as a practicing attorney, I can only wish that he is summarily disbarred for his lies, half-truths and corruption.

Barbara H. Bergen, Los Angeles

To the editor: Here we have an attorney general who sold his soul to help a narcissist president. After everything he did for Trump, Barr wasn’t willing to work to undermine the will of the American voters or go against Justice Department policy and announce the Hunter Biden tax investigation before the election.

“Accomplished people lacking inner strength can’t resist the compromises necessary to survive Mr. Trump and that adds up to something they will never recover from,” wrote former FBI Director James Comey in a New York Times op-ed article about Barr. “It takes character like [former Defense Secretary James] Mattis’ to avoid the damage, because Mr. Trump eats your soul in small bites.”

As Barr has shown, the danger of working with Trump is the slow deterioration of one’s resistance and reputation.

Richard A. French, Pasadena

To the editor: Trump announced that Barr would be leaving the administration before Christmas.

What’s the big deal? The American people have not had an attorney general since Jeff Sessions. Barr worked for his boss, not us.

Michael Krubiner, Valley Village