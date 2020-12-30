Letters to the Editor: L.A. has to be more realistic about COVID rules, says county supervisor

To the editor: Our situation in Los Angeles County is tragic, and there is plenty of blame to go around for what has gone wrong. But let’s remember that our common enemy is this virus, not each other. (“L.A. was uniquely vulnerable to this COVID catastrophe. Here is what went wrong,” Dec. 28)

COVID-19 is sneaky, contagious and deadly. If you were going to invent a virus to cripple the world, it would be one that people didn’t know they had.

If you have the flu, measles or even a bad cold, you would be in bed, not at work or a Thanksgiving dinner. Yet a virus that leaves many without symptoms is the same virus filling up our intensive care units and morgues.

For now, let’s work on vaccinating as many people as quickly as possible. If we are fortunate enough to see this current surge subside soon, I hope we can design future health orders around principles of harm reduction that recognize human nature, make more sense to people and help us rebuild trust.

Janice Hahn, San Pedro

The writer is a member of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors.

To the editor: The Times sets out to explain how the COVID-19 pandemic got so bad here in Los Angeles.

Mayor Eric Garcetti offers an explanation: “L.A. for the most part has taken the right steps, according to epidemiologists, and with a bit of good luck, managed to keep a crisis at bay for months. ‘Now, some of that luck has run out,’ Garcetti said.”

I don’t know if Garcetti plays poker, but every poker player knows that if you must depend on luck, you are bound to be a loser.

I voted for Garcetti. Did he make a serious mistake?

George Epstein, Los Angeles

To the editor: It seems a foregone conclusion that at some point in the very near future, emergency rooms will have to start turning away sick people who would otherwise receive treatment for COVID-19.

It would be so helpful to have a Dr. Anthony Fauci, or anyone as trusted as he is, lay out some guidelines on how to stay as healthy as possible if you find yourself at home or anywhere that is without expert medical assistance.

Just as we prepare for many events that never happen, this could bring some level of comfort to all of us at this time of uncertainty.

Susan Harris, Glendale