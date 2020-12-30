Letters to the Editor: One glaring omission from our ‘nice’ list: L.A. public schools

To the editor: Thank you for your annual “naughty and nice” list. It is a highlight of Christmas morning at my house every year.

I respectfully suggest adding the Los Angeles Unified School District to the “nice” column. The LAUSD has covered itself in glory by providing more than 90 million free meals to children and families in need during this terrible pandemic.

This is a truly momentous effort, which continues even now. I hope that we will keep it firmly in mind as discussions about education continue in the future.

Noel Park, Rancho Palos Verdes

To the editor: I would include Zoom and FaceTime on the “nice” list.

These technologies facilitated classroom instruction for all ages, enabled businesses to carry on their work and keep countless millions in their jobs, and allowed families and friends to stay connected and face to face during what has been a challenging and unprecedented time.

Can you imagine if the pandemic had occurred without these technologies?

Laurie S. Adami, Los Angeles

To the editor: I felt that the inclusion of Black Lives Matter protests in the “nice” category was appropriate, as I regard the brutalizing of African Americans by police to be one of the most significant and overlooked injustices in our nation.

However, why are the looters and arsonists who opportunistically latched onto these protests not included on your “naughty” list?

It seems to me that their actions provided an excuse for people not to support Black Lives Matter, and put off others who would have otherwise been more than supportive of the movement.

Vance Okamoto, Glendora

To the editor: I wish the “nice” list had included the Lincoln Project, because it takes courage to leave one’s tribe and identity even when the reason for doing so seems obvious to others.

Jay Boyarsky, Palo Alto