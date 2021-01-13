Letters to the Editor: Berlinda Nibo was assaulted in front of LAPD officers. Shame on them

To the editor: In the wake of the heinous attack on Berlinda Nibo by a mob of white Trump supporters in front of police officers who did nothing, the slogan of the Los Angeles Police Department needs to be amended to read, “To protect and to serve white citizens.”

Can anyone imagine the carnage that would have ensued if Nibo had been a white woman being held against her will while a mob of Black people pepper-sprayed her at point-blank range? Or dehumanized her by removing her wig and proclaiming she had been “scalped”?

The police have not learned enough from the fallout almost 30 years ago from their beating of Rodney King. The systemic racism in this country was again on full display on Jan. 6, both in Washington and downtown Los Angeles.

This country, this city and its institutions will never heal until the stain of this nation’s use of enslaved people is confronted and dealt with honestly, openly and with real consequences for those who continue to commit hate crimes.

Terry Snyder, Los Angeles

To the editor: The attack on a Black woman walking in downtown Los Angeles by a white supremacist mob was disgusting but not surprising.

The indifference of police officers standing just yards away was heinous. What exactly are my taxes paying for in a city that spends almost $3 billion annually on the LAPD? It seems as if some officers don’t want to do their job.

Remind me again — whose lives matter?

Cynthia Hudley, Los Angeles

To the editor: The fact that LAPD personnel stood by — just like many Capitol police officers in Washington — and allowed this travesty to happen tells me that we need to take seriously those who stress the need to re-educate the officers who are sworn to protect and serve Los Angeles.

The cops are as bad as the white supremacists who took the law into their own hands, attacking a Black woman who was just passing by. Shame on all of them, except Nibo.

Anne Proffit, Long Beach