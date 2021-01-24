Letters to the Editor: Oh, now Mitch McConnell wants a thorough impeachment trial?

To the editor: Mitch McConnell must be auditioning for a late-night comedy show. That is the only reasonable explanation for the Senate minority leader’s request to delay former President Trump’s impeachment trial by saying, “It is absolutely imperative that we do not allow a half-baked process to short-circuit the due process that former President Trump deserves, or damage the Senate or the presidency.”

McConnell is the same man who wouldn’t allow any testimony at Trump’s first impeachment trial, evidence that could well have resulted in Trump’s earlier removal from office and prevented the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The only other possible explanation is that McConnell is a hypocrite.

Barbara Blinderman, Santa Barbara

To the editor: The Democrats are constantly saying they want to bring our wonderful country together. How do they think this will happen if they are still bent on convicting Trump when he’s not even in office anymore?

Democrats, stop all the foolishness and get back to work to bring our country together again.

Lois Sabbah, Tarzana

To the editor: McConnell is in violation of Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution for his arbitrary and capricious blockage of Merrick Garland’s nomination to the Supreme Court in 2016: “The president shall have power, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate, to appoint … justices of the Supreme Court.”

The House managers may want to consider McConnell’s expulsion from the Senate in conjunction with Trump’s impeachment trial.

Craig Simmons, Northridge

To the editor: With the new presidential administration, America is rising out of the ashes.

Trump tried to burn down the nation, and he nearly succeeded. Our standing in the world has taken a beating. It is important that our allies feel some confidence that Trump was a mistake that our nation will not repeat anytime soon.

I hope and pray that at least 17 Republican senators realize the importance of convicting Trump after the Senate impeachment trial. More than that bare minimum would be very welcome.

Convicting Trump will show the world that attempts to overthrow our democracy will never be tolerated, even by a sitting president. Perhaps more importantly, voting to ban Trump from federal office will guarantee that he can never lead this country again.

Republican senators, please stand up for decency and our democracy by voting to convict Trump.

Robert Gardner, Mission Viejo

To the editor: The decision by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) to contradict his previous comments that Trump was responsible for inciting the insurrection is reprehensible. Supposedly, he did so in the hope that his constituents would not hold it against him for denouncing the former president.

There are certain times when our leaders must choose between what constituents want and what is right for the country. That Trump incited the insurrection is not a matter of opinion, but of fact.

Greg Bristol, Santa Barbara