Letters to the Editor: Vladimir Putin is the autocrat who can dish it out but can’t take it

To the editor: So Russian President Vladimir Putin takes offense to our president, Joe Biden, agreeing that he is a “killer.” Putin says relations are now on the verge of collapse, and recalls his ambassador to the United States.

But it’s been fine for him to hack U.S. servers and steal data, interfere in our elections, brainwash Americans with troll-farm online disinformation, invade his neighboring countries and actually poison political adversaries.

No double standard here?

Colby Allerton, Redondo Beach

To the editor: The United States is trying to maintain a diplomatic relationship with Russia, with which there is already great tension. Calling Putin a killer is no way for Biden to win friends and influence people.

Former President Trump would often get called out by Democrats for using inflammatory rhetoric. So, perhaps someone should advise Biden to tone down his rhetoric.

We just completed four years under Trump without starting any new wars. We don’t want to start one now.

JoAnn Lee Frank, Clearwater, Fla.

To the editor: Is Putin a killer, as asserted by Biden? Why not ask Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny?

Look behind the veil. Sometimes, in an assassination, it’s not about who pulled the trigger but rather who paid for the bullet.

Joel Miller, Torrance