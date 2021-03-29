Letters to the Editor: Why a recall? Because Republicans can’t win in California without one

To the editor: California has an automatic recall election. It happens every four years. (“National Republicans have gone all in on the Newsom recall. They’re doing him a big favor,” column, March 25)

Midterm recall elections should not be so easy to put on that a few very rich donors and the Republican National Committee can just buy them by paying for enough signature collectors. They should only be employed in cases of extreme incompetence or corruption.

A special election can cost the state between $80 million and $100 million, money that could be much better spent on serious problems facing the state. If you do not like Gov. Gavin Newsom, just wait another year and a half and vote against him in the 2022 general election.

Of course, that is not what this recall is really about. It’s an attempt by Republicans to win an election in a state where they cannot win a normal vote.

Paul Stull, Carpinteria

To the editor: Call us “Georgia lite” here in California.

The GOP has no power to alter voting rights here like it has in Georgia, where it controls the state government. Still, it has plenty of money to fund a wasteful recall effort.

I will be happy to vote against the party of today’s Jim Crow.

Jimmie Robertson, Dana Point