Letters to the Editor: Californians who want green energy need to speak up for offshore wind farms

To the editor: California has a major untapped clean energy source we can’t afford to ignore: offshore wind.

We need to rapidly ramp up our clean energy production to meet our goal of 100% renewable power and to diversify our energy sources to ensure grid reliability and resiliency. California has the greatest offshore wind capacity on the Pacific coast. And while solar panels and terrestrial wind turbines are most productive during the day, offshore winds are strongest at night.

Recently, Assemblyman David Chiu (D-San Francisco) proposed AB 525 to jump-start offshore wind production in California by setting a goal of 10 gigawatts by 2040. Californians and their legislators should support this bill to help ensure that we have clean, reliable energy in the decades to come.

Emily Woods, Glendale

To the editor: The Times’ support of wind farms off our coast is welcomed by anyone who envisions a future in which fossil fuel dependency is greatly reduced. Global warming and pollution are real existential threats.

Additionally, if we reduce our profligate use of fresh water, we will be on our way to making humanity’s continued presence on this planet sustainable.

Grow more wind farms. Install solar panels on every available rooftop. Develop water current and wave power generation. Use water wisely. Reuse and recycle everything we can. Reduce use of everything.

We can realize a future of abundance.

Mark Driskill, Long Beach