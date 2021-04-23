Letters to the Editor: How corporations can save us from Republican vaccine refusers

To the editor: Robb Willer and Jay Van Bavel lack imagination when it comes to convincing Republicans to get vaccinated. Any number of experts and “heroes” have urged vaccinations, obviously to unsatisfactory effect.

Perhaps a better answer can be found in your report on some corporations walking back their original vow not to donate to Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying President Biden’s electoral victory. In order to ease their conscience, why not have these businesses make their donations in honor of those Republicans who get vaccinated?

They’re going to give the money anyway, so let them publicly acknowledge every $10 or $20 is in the name of whomever can prove they have been vaccinated. Instead of trying to hide their donations, the corporations can make them seem like a public service and perhaps even get some favorable publicity.

Let’s get real: Some people are more likely to do the right thing if there’s something tangible in it for them — besides, of course, the vaccination itself.

Jerry Beigel, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Republicans need to understand that vaccines are all about what they supposedly cherish most, liberty and freedom. Getting vaccinated will give them the freedom to go out to dinner, to the movies, shopping, on cruises and to visit family and friends unmasked.

COVID-19 is the chain, and vaccines are the fix that will allow Republicans to at least say, “Free at last.”

John Goodman, Oak Park

..

To the editor: Gee, thanks for keeping politics out of the pandemic.

According to a recent survey, more than 40% of Democrats think they have at least a 50% chance of being hospitalized if they catch COVID-19. The correct answer is between a 1% and 5% chance of hospitalization.

Peter Corrigan, Arcadia