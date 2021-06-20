Letters to the Editor: Readers are moved by Karl, the hospital worker who handled Loma Linda’s COVID dead

To the editor: When I read the article about Karl, the Loma Linda University Medical Center worker who moved dead bodies during the COVID-19 pandemic, I wept for many reasons.

I wept in sorrow, for the 600,000 Americans who have died and the millions more around the world who are still battling the virus and its aftereffects; in anger, over the leaders and others who downplay the virus and refuse to consider others; in gratitude, for Karl, Loma Linda obstetrician Dr. Courtney Martin and the countless other health professionals and essential workers who risked their own health to assist others; in shame, because I could not continue to do my own work as an educator due to the stress I experienced; and in hope that when my time comes, there will be someone like Karl who will treat my remains with care and respect.

Cora Peck, Aliso Viejo

..

Advertisement

To the editor: I was truly touched by the wonderful story of one of the invisible heroes in our community. Thanks to Dr. Martin and The Times for telling the story of Karl and his selflessness.

I would love to hug Karl, whom the article notes is a Christian, and implore other Christians reading this to get the word out among the unvaccinated flock.

Getting vaccinated is the most Christian, selfless thing you can do for humanity. Even if the vaccination were to cause side effects, countless others with compromised immune systems will be less frightened to lead normal lives if more people get their shots.

I realize California is quite progressive on this issue, but please reach out to friends, family and congregants in the low-vaccination states. That’s what Jesus would do.

Greg Hilfman, Topanga

..

To the editor: Thursday morning at 5, I couldn’t sleep, so I read about Karl, who has the saddest job at Loma Linda.

Thank you, Karl, for your humanity, which you ensure by the care you show to those who didn’t make it through their stay at the hospital.

Advertisement

I hate crying at 5 a.m. Thanks, Karl — and to every hospital’s “Karl.”

Cheryl Clark, Long Beach