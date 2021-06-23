Letters to the Editor: You’re vaccinated. This is why I still need you to wear a mask

To the editor: A letter writer recently explained why he no longer wears a mask in most settings after getting vaccinated against COVID-19. There are people who, like myself, are precluded from any of the vaccine options currently available due to medical reasons. We would love to be vaccinated but cannot get the shot due to certain preexisting conditions.

Mask mandates were never intended just to protect the wearer. Masking up is a selfless act to help protect vulnerable people, and we greatly appreciate it.

It was quite disappointing when mask rules started being lifted, because the virus is still here and now even more dangerous than before. Our sense of security has been taken away.

So, the reason to wear a mask after vaccination is the same — to protect others. I wish people would remember that not all of us who are unvaccinated are that way by choice, and we greatly appreciate those who have been vaccinated and who selflessly continue to mask to help protect others.

Stephanie Amos, Bourbonnais, Ill.