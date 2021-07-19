Letters to the Editor: No vaccine card, no entry — it’s time to put restrictions on the unvaccinated

To the editor: I agree with columnist Nicholas Goldberg’s approval of the University of California system’s vaccine mandate.

To take it a step further, I am tired of seeing everyone else put through the ringer because some people do not want to do the right thing and get vaccinated against COVID-19. Another lockdown would devastate not only the state of California but the rest of the country as well.

The state should finally step up to the plate and prohibit unvaccinated people inside public gathering places such as restaurants, stores, concerts and sporting events. If you don’t show your vaccine card, you don’t enter, period. If you have a doctor’s note stating you should not be vaccinated, then you must wear a mask; otherwise, stay home if you are not vaccinated.

That would finally force many of the holdouts to get their shots. Why should vaccinated Californians suffer because some people do not want to be responsible?

Mark Crittenden, Sherman Oaks

..

To the editor: I have a message to the letter writers who expressed resentment over having to wear masks indoors even though they’ve been vaccinated.

To me, the rationale appears simple: We cannot trust those who haven’t been vaccinated to wear masks, as required indoors or in crowds. Thus, we must all wear them to help avoid further deaths.

I consider it a small sacrifice.

Judy Melton, Pasadena

..

To the editor: One letter writer suggested a surcharge be added to health insurance premiums to help encourage COVID vaccinations.

I have a better idea. How about if the unvaccinated are denied coverage for COVID-related illness? Let them pay out-of-pocket for hospitalizations, and consider a long-haul COVID illness to be a preexisting condition.

Enough with the carrot; it’s time to break out the stick.

John Knox, Costa Mesa