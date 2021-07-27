Letters to the Editor: Eric Clapton’s anti-vaxxer hypocrisy is on brand for him

To the editor: Eric Clapton takes hypocrisy to a new level. (“Eric Clapton’s not God, just another vile anti-vaxxer,” Opinion, July 23)

He was OK with borrowing the music of numerous Black artists over his successful career as a bluesman, but out of the other side of his mouth he touts racist ideals and public policy. Talk about appropriation.

He’s OK with wielding his power and influence as an icon to propel COVID-19 conspiracies and encourage fans to reject vaccinations. When no one was watching, he himself got vaccinated. Now that he’s unlikely to become infected, he’s invited his flock to join him at concerts that will not require proof of vaccinations.

He must know that concertgoers and the people they infect will not have access to the quality medical treatment he can afford. And all these years I thought he actually cared about us.

Advertisement

Karen Neville, La Puente

..

To the editor: Virginia Heffernan’s statement that “the music and the man are one and the same” is an overreach.

I can listen to Clapton’s 1980 live album “Just One Night” and not catch a glimpse of Clapton the man, just Clapton the musician. Clearly he is an extraordinary guitar player, and my opinion of his musical talent does not lead me to give any weight to his opinions outside music.

If I wanted guidance from a trusted source in order to navigate the complexities of the world, I’d listen to an actor.

Vincent Velasquez, Lake Forest

..

To the editor: In 1947, a man arrived in New York City from Mexico. He became very sick and was hospitalized with smallpox.

Advertisement

I was 7 years old, and I remember how they lined up all public school students for vaccination. Within two months, more than 6.3 million New Yorkers were vaccinated against smallpox; there were 12 infections and two deaths.

In 1947, we were protecting ourselves, our families and our country. We could come close to wiping out COVID-19 in the United States if every eligible person got a vaccine.

Using someone else’s words, we could make America great again.

Sidney Rubinstein, Sunland