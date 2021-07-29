Letters to the Editor: There’s no cannoli worth getting COVID-19

To the editor: When reading Hannah Fry’s article on the Huntington Beach restaurant that is encouraging its diners to be unvaccinated and to not wear masks, I had to laugh. When I saw Basilico’s slogan: “Leave the mask, take the cannoli” with its obvious reference to “The Godfather” movies, I wondered if the owner, Tony Roman, knows that the cannoli are what killed Eli Wallach’s character in “The Godfather: Part III”? Better to keep the mask and leave the cannoli.

Mashey Bernstein, Santa Barbara

..

To the editor: As I read the article on the Orange County restaurant whose owner flouts mask and vaccination guidelines, I wondered if he also feels that obtaining a business license and health permit and following regulations to prevent food-borne illnesses, such as safe food handling/storage and maintenance of kitchen equipment cleanliness, utensil sanitizing and employee health and hygiene, are also examples of “treasonous, anti-American stupidity” and limit “American liberty and freedom.” Just something for the restaurant’s patrons to consider when ordering the cannoli.

John Garofano, Los Angeles