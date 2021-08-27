Meet the other recall candidates: Jenny Rae Le Roux

Candidate name: Jenny Rae Le Roux

What experience has prepared you to take over leadership of the world’s fifth largest economy?

I am an accomplished business executive and strategist. After advising global firms and government organizations at Bain Consulting, I grew three companies with integrity and excellent customer service. I guest lecture at 60+ top schools like Harvard Business School, was featured in Forbes and Business Insider, and hold an Ivy League MBA. California’s problems are personal; my three boys are in a Spanish immersion public school, I live on a farm, and I run a growing business. As governor, I’ll do what I’ve always done: follow data to common sense solutions to free Californians to live, work, and breathe again.

Do you believe Joe Biden was lawfully elected president?

Yes

Should an ethnic studies course be required for high-school graduation?

No

Defund police?

No

Should government make any vaccine mandatory, including for polio and smallpox?

No

Under California law, low-income women are eligible for taxpayer-funded abortions. Do you support this?

No

Should the governor’s emergency powers be altered, and if so, how?

Newsom’s COVID emergency powers should have ended long ago. A constant emergency state subverts democracy by allowing the Governor to unilaterally make decisions. Emergency orders should be limited by law to 30 days, defined by data, and extended only by a vote in the Legislature.

If you had $25 billion to spend on homelessness, what would you do with it?

With my “Spend Smarter” plan, I will fund a state-of-the-art system to track funding and services by name, age, and veteran status, audit CA’s 41 programs to remove overlap and waste, add staff to locally manage coordinated care, and add capacity for substance abuse and mental health support.

As governor, would you direct the state to do more to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement?

Yes; we need a tough and fair immigration policy. First, a secure border with a fully staffed border patrol. Second, immigrants employed for years by California businesses must have a simple path to citizenship. Under my leadership, California will follow all relevant state and federal law.

What would you do to decrease the chance of destructive wildfires?

California has dense, dry, mismanaged forests. I will manage 1M forest acres per year using selective timbering, advanced biomass, and prescribed burns. I’ll streamline permits for sustainable wood harvesting, add tech for early detection, and hold the federal government accountable.

What emergency steps would you take during a drought to allocate water usage among Californians?

In an emergency, I will deliver water to families and farmers by recapturing water that otherwise would be lost to the Pacific. I will move from a 1-year to a 5-year allocation plan, turn on the Delta pumps, invest in water storage, update aging leaky pipes, and add desalination and water recycling.

Do you support California’s climate change initiatives. If no, what would you change?

I support California’s effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. I will advance renewable energy, import less foreign fuel, and stop decommissioning of hydro and nuclear power. However, many current initiatives have unintended consequences, and my plan focuses on incentives, not mandates.