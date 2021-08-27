Meet the other recall candidates: Kevin K. Kaul

Candidate name:

Kevin K. Kaul

What experience has prepared you to take over leadership of the world’s fifth largest economy?

As the founder and chairman of US Global Business Forum aka US Asia Business Forum (www.usgbf.com) I have the experience and will to see California as the second-largest economy of the world and not as the fifth. Since I am from India I will get at least $5 trillion-plus business just from India alone, and $5 trillion-plus business from the rest of the world. This experience of mine of 20-plus years I want to give to all Californians and give them grants up to a million dollars plus and all issues will be taken care of thereafter.

Do you believe Joe Biden was lawfully elected president?

Yes

Should an ethnic studies course be required for high-school graduation?

Yes

Defund police?

No

Should government make any vaccine mandatory, including for polio and smallpox?

Yes

Under California law, low-income women are eligible for taxpayer-funded abortions. Do you support this?

Yes

Should the governor’s emergency powers be altered, and if so, how?

No

If you had $25 billion to spend on homelessness, what would you do with it?

I don’t need that much of money. I will need only a billion to solve this for half a million people and maybe less.

As governor, would you direct the state to do more to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement?

Yes, I will seal the borders and thereafter take care of all illegal immigrants in my state to legalize them all by talking to President Biden

What would you do to decrease the chance of destructive wildfires?

Go the Finland country way by controlled fires and tell the federal government that my state will take care of their land to prevent future fires.

What emergency steps would you take during a drought to allocate water usage among Californians?

Make more storage tanks which have been not built since 1979 and will build new storage tanks and talk with environmental staff why we drain 80% of the water to the ocean and stop it, and also to use new technologies to desalinate the ocean waters and make them usable water.

Do you support California’s climate change initiatives? If no, what would you change?

I don’t believe in climate change and it is a hoax, but yes I will encourage alternative fuels for better environment.

