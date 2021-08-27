Meet the other recall candidates: Brandon Michael Ross

What experience has prepared you to take over leadership of the world’s fifth-largest economy?

I am a medical doctor and an attorney at law. I also hold master’s degrees in business administration and public health. My undergraduate degree is in genetics. I have a firm grasp of medical science and the law and I am uniquely qualified to guide California through the end of the pandemic and beyond. I am a native Californian and will always put the interests of this state first.

Do you believe Joe Biden was lawfully elected president?

Yes

Should an ethnic studies course be required for high-school graduation?

No

Defund police?

No

Should government make any vaccine mandatory, including for polio and smallpox?

Yes

Under California law, low-income women are eligible for taxpayer-funded abortions. Do you support this?

Yes

Should the governor’s emergency powers be altered, and if so, how?

No. The Emergency Services Act should remain, as legislated.

If you had $25 billion to spend on homelessness, what would you do with it?

I would build additional public housing to get people off the streets and into homes. I would also set up state-funded homeless shelters and offer education and support to those in need. This would include free rehabilitation services to addicts.

As governor, would you direct the state to do more to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement?

No. The state has no obligation to assist the federal government with tasks with which the local government is not comfortable.

What would you do to decrease the chance of destructive wildfires?

I would hire more firefighters. I would direct them to build more fire breaks to lessen wildfire spread. I would form an education task force to visit every California household to offer assistance in creating a fire reduction plan. I would purchase more night vision aerial equipment.

What emergency steps would you take during a drought to allocate water usage among Californians?

I would build desalinization plants to ramp up production of drinking water during times of drought. I would offer incentives for water-saving appliances and landscaping and lower water rates for usage during the evening hours. I would build a task force to find and prosecute water theft.

Do you support California’s climate change initiatives. If no, what would you change?

Yes. I would further incentivize the purchase of solar panels, hybrid and electric cars, and water and electricity saving appliances. I would seek to increase funding for renewable energy sources, such as wind and water-generated electricity.