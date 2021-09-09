Letters to the Editor: The originators of Texas’ anti-abortion law? Men, of course

To the editor: Well, well — to my utter astonishment, three men, one a member of the clergy, were the brains behind the Texas law that took control of women’s bodies away from women and put it into the hands of bounty hunters. The coronavirus has more reproductive rights in Texas than women do.

Exactly why do people without the possibility of ever getting pregnant get to make the rules for people who can get pregnant? It’s long past time for women to rise up against the men who presume the right to control them.

If a woman has sex with 100 men in a year, she can still have only one full-term pregnancy. If a man has sex with 100 women in a year, he can be responsible for 100 full-term pregnancies.

It’s the men who need to be controlled.

Sara R. Nichols, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: The Associated Press article alludes to the brilliance of the bill’s designer, law professor Jonathan F. Mitchell, in devising the maneuver that permitted the U.S. Supreme Court to decline to take emergency action against it.

Mitchell, who clerked for the late Justice Antonin Scalia, should have seen the fly in the ointment. I submit that he and his allies have outsmarted themselves.

The central element of Texas’ law, removing the state from any involvement in enforcement, is the proponents’ way of getting around Roe vs. Wade. But without the state requiring the presence of a litigant at a pre-abortion screening to see if there is indeed a fetal heartbeat, there is no way for would-be enforcers to determine that an abortion was performed after the designated limit.

Terrence Taylor, Laguna Beach

..

To the editor: If there is one thing I have learned following politics for the last 30-plus years, it is that there are no prizes for taking the high road. Fire needs to be fought with fire, or your side will lose battle after battle.

The new Texas law giving the right to every citizen to enforce their personal antiabortion agenda gives light to how the use of that law can be used to encourage civil good.

So, the California Legislature needs to rush through a law giving every citizen the right to sue unvaccinated people for $10,000 plus legal costs. At least in our version of this legal travesty, the person doing the suing is actually being damaged by the defendant.

Arnold Anisgarten, Los Angeles