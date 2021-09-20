Letters to the Editor: The right’s recall tantrum continues with George Gascón

To the editor: The knee-jerk reaction by conservatives to initiate recalls against duly elected progressive officials not only shows they are sore losers, but it also highlights a lack of any viable strategy to improve conditions. (“Effort to recall L.A. County D.A. George Gascón fizzles out, but a retry is coming,” Sept. 16)

Many of us discussed recalling Los Angeles County Sherriff Alex Villanueva after he pulled off a bait-and-switch campaign, and L.A. City Councilman John Lee when he was implicated in a federal corruption investigation shortly after etching out a razor-thin electoral victory against Democrat Loraine Lundquist.

Both Villanueva and Lee are worthy of reconsideration by voters, but we decided even though both could easily be voted out of office, it would be an incredibly costly process for taxpayers.

Voters soundly rejected the attempt to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, and they would do the same for L.A. County Dist. Atty. George Gascón — because he is doing precisely what he promised during the campaign he won fair and square.

Paul Dumont, North Hollywood