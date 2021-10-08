Op-Ed: Why did Hollywood crew members vote to strike? Here’s what some of them have to say

Hollywood crews have voted overwhelmingly in favor of waging a strike if their union — the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees — is unable to reach an agreement with producers on a new three-year contract.

In their own words, film and TV crew workers share some of their reasons for the recent vote. To protect their identities, and their jobs, they asked to be identified only by their initials.

Advertisement

(Ivan Ehlers / For The Times)

Ivan Ehlers is a cartoonist and writer in San Pedro. His work has appeared in the New Yorker and MAD magazine, among other publications. @ivan_ehlers

