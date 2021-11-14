Letters to the Editor: Is Kamala Harris simply not a good vice president?

To the editor: Mark Z. Barabak’s piece on Kamala Harris and the role of the vice president explains why the veep’s job often goes unnoticed. However, the article addresses neither how poorly Vice President Harris is at doing her job nor the reasons she now has an approval rating of 28%. She’s even polling lower than former President Trump did after Jan. 6.

The president tasked Harris with handling the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, but she never bothered to go to the part of the border where the crisis was happening. When questioned about that in June, she mentioned she hadn’t been to Europe either, and “I don’t understand the point you are making.”

When our troops were pulled from Afghanistan, she said she was the “last person in the room” with President Biden when making the decision that led the country to collapse.

Both failures occurred during the first 10 months of being in office. Given her record so far, Harris is one vice president who should welcome the anonymity.

Advertisement

Jeff Pressman, Bell Canyon

..

To the editor: Whatever happened to Harris? She may have become vice president and simply receded quietly into a traditional support role.

Or is it possible she is just another do-nothing politician? Stay with me here.

What did Harris accomplish in the four years she was one of California’s U.S. senators? Much of the time, as Barabak says, “she spent preparing for a 2020 run for president.”

Biden tasked her with solving our immigration problems. Have you heard any more about that? Is she currently working to add substance to her “thin resume” or just busy collecting “firsts” and the accolades that might go with them?

The jury is still out, but do not be blinded by the hype. Hold her and all our public officials accountable.

Sandra Ippolito, Huntington Beach