Letters to the Editor: The reckless lashing out of the Mike Bonin recall backers

To the editor: The whiners and complainers who have fueled the recall of Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin blame him for the effects of homelessness, something that affects all communities in Los Angeles.

I have seen the dialogue on social media of those who support the recall. I have listened to them drone on at the tables set up in the area. They simply want to get rid of homeless people from their neighborhoods.

This selfish position is not a solution to the problem. They fail to appreciate that most unhoused people do not desire that status, and affordable housing is simply unavailable, and they vent and circulate petitions as part of their primal therapy.

The recall proponents should devote their energy to developing humane solutions. This is a complex problem that requires all hands on deck to solve it.

Terry Shenkman, Culver City

To the editor: Bonin’s countless repetitions of his own homelessness story do not excuse him from responsibility for the trash buildup and lawlessness that hijacked Venice Beach from the public for three years.

Bonin set one part of his district against the others and initiated programs that made no sense. His patronizing approach to his constituents has led to the contentiousness we are seeing now.

Council District 11 has been well served in the past. Apparently, Bonin did not gain much from serving as chief of staff for the late Bill Rosendahl, his predecessor who was beloved by so many.

Jerome P. Helman, Venice

To the editor: People in Los Angeles are rightly frustrated by seeing so many people living on our sidewalks, in alleys and in doorways. But instead of looking around for some person to blame, they should be aware of the current cause of homelessness: the lack of affordable housing.

The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles is more than $2,000. To afford that much and still have enough for food, utilities and personal items, an individual would need a job paying at least $42,000.

Many people experiencing homelessness have various disabilities, including very low self-esteem because they have been confronted with the loathing faces of people who live in houses.

There are really only two choices: Finding a way to lower the cost of housing (but owners and landlords would object), or provide a stipend for anyone who has been homeless for more than one month to cover the cost of housing until they can stabilize sufficiently to get a job and pay their own rent.

Marsha Temple, Los Angeles

The writer is executive director of the Integrated Recovery Network.

To the editor: Recall proponent Katrina Schmitt should know better. “The official process to fire someone” is a regular election, not a recall. To hold a special recall election a month before the regular one is simply extravagant vengeance.

Shame on everyone who is willing to spend taxpayer money on a recall rather than on unhoused residents in Venice.

Katherine Callen King, Venice