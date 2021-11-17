Letters to the Editor: Trump is shiny object Democrats want to bash. They should focus on the Senate

To the editor: Claiming former President Trump “is the real threat behind the scenes, and he must not be allowed to return to power” in 2024, columnist Nicholas Goldberg seems to have forgotten how then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blocked Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Merrick Garland, changed the Senate filibuster rule to a majority vote for all Supreme Court appointments, and broke his own precedent of no court appointments near a presidential election — all resulting in our present super-conservative court.

This history shows that control of the House and Senate is more important to healthcare, fair elections and climate change than just keeping Trump out of the White House.

Vigorously working to add two or three more Democratic senators to the present majority seems smarter than bashing Trump. That could allow some counter-balance to the two “moderate” Democratic senators whose moderation is too often sweet music to GOP ears.

Mark Davidson, Santa Ana

Advertisement

..

To the editor: It’s disgusting and frankly feels like living in a nightmare to watch the wheels of justice move so slowly and the opportunity to nail Trump slip away. It reminds me, unfortunately, of how the Germans watched the Nazis take over their country without anyone doing enough to stop them.

Between the Democrats’ infighting, the Republican Party being taken over by its fringe and President Biden’s inability to lead, we are headed for a disaster. I worry for my kids and grandchildren unless we wake up and do something about this oncoming train wreck.

Aaron Eshman, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: The ex-president continues to use the media to feed his pathological hunger for importance.

Sociopaths care little about whether the attention they receive is favorable or critical. Goldberg’s article, like every cable and print news source that profits off Trump’s outrageous comments and behaviors, is simply feeding the beast it claims to want to conquer.

The only way to silence Trump is to be silent.

Loretta Redd, Santa Barbara