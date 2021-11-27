Letters to the Editor: Fix this sidewalk, but not that one? L.A.'s priorities are as broken as its walkways

To the editor: In California, land owners are responsible for maintaining the sidewalks adjacent to their property. (“L.A. tripped over its duty to fix the city’s broken sidewalks,” editorial, Nov. 23)

The city of Los Angeles should revert to the state law regarding this matter and cite property owners to compel them to make repairs within a reasonable time, after which the city should contract to have the work done by third parties and place a lien on the offending property.

As I write this, to my astonishment the city is replacing serviceable sidewalks in front of my property. Why? There are so many more urgent sidewalk repairs needed nearby. In some parts of Los Feliz, curbs have completely disappeared, almost turning urban rights of way into country lanes.

Priorities are a jumble at City Hall.

Richard Stanley, Los Feliz

..

To the editor: The problems with sidewalks in Los Angeles commenced before the 45 years ago mentioned in this article. Decades before the city took responsibility for sidewalk repair, it took responsibility for tree maintenance.

It began when someone at the city decided to plant both eucalyptus and ficus trees on parkways. In Playa del Rey, there isn’t a sidewalk that isn’t broken and heaved at least a foot where eucalyptus trees are planted.

Many of my neighbors and I have paid dearly to remove the eucalyptus trees in front of our property along with having to pay to replace both the curb and sidewalk. We even had to pay the city for the permit allowing us to do this work.

Unfortunately, not all property owners take this kind of initiative.

Joann Duray, Playa del Rey

..

To the editor: If the city does not deal with the trees that cause so much of the sidewalk damage, this problem will never go away. City arborists seem to value appearance rather than practical consequences of which trees are selected to grace the city.

Ficus trees, which are beautiful and provide great shade, are the worst choice for sidewalks.

Felipe Hernandez, Glendale

