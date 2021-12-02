Letters to the Editor: The sad world where mass shootings aren’t front-page news

To the editor: Our society has become so desensitized to mass death at schools that the killing of four kids and the wounding of seven more, allegedly by a 15-year-old at a Michigan high school, warranted only a Page A6 article in the Dec. 1 print edition and a Page A4 article the next day.

There was a time when a shooting in a school was a top-headline article that shocked and sickened a nation. No more. We are a nation in clear decline when nothing is done to address, much less take steps to stop, mass killings by guns.

The National Rifle Assn., gun manufacturers and the far right have won, while common sense and the rule of reason have lost.

Leonard Venger, Tarzana

To the editor: It’s ironic that in the United States, you have communities that more fervently protest the teaching of racial historical facts than the mass killing of students in our public schools.

The recent non-conviction of Kyle Rittenhouse for the killing of two protesters and the wounding of another is a dire reflection of this continuing obsession of pro-gun enthusiasts who refuse to support common-sense legislation that would prevent unnecessary violence in our schools and on our streets.

Sadly, gun violence has become the norm.

Larry Naritomi, Monterey Park

To the editor: Has our country become so complacent and accustomed to school shootings that they no longer warrant front-page news?

Innocent lives were lost, numerous others were wounded, and the lives of all who experienced this horrific tragedy changed forever.

JoEllen Baur, Porter Ranch