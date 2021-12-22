Advertisement
Share
Opinion

Editorial: It’s time for a COVID vaccination mandate on domestic flights

By The Times Editorial Board
Share

Over the next week, millions of Americans are expected to board an airplane heading for someplace to spend the holidays — very possibly in the company of the newest and wiliest strain of the coronavirus, Omicron.

The invisible hitchhiker will find it difficult to board international flights, as travelers to far-flung destinations are subject to all manner of COVID-19 requirements. But for the thousands of domestic flights taking off between now and the end of 2021, the coronavirus will find easier access. There are no national COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements for domestic air travel, just the much-violated mask mandate that’s supposed to keep infections to a minimum as dozens of people are crowded together in a metal tube for hours at a time.

That’s nuts, and there was some hope that President Biden might consider new rules on domestic air travel as part of his latest coronavirus action plan announced Tuesday. He did not, instead offering Americans free rapid tests upon request, which we really may need when they are finally available next year.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 3, 2021 - Travelers wait in a line to check-in at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport Friday, December 3, 2021. Los Angeles reported its first case of a person infected with the Omicron variant on Thursday, December 2. In partnership with the state and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county set up a free rapid testing site for arriving passengers. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Travel

Flying over the holidays? Here are tips for reducing your Omicron risk

If you’re traveling by plane this holiday season, here are tips for reducing your COVID-19 risk as much as possible at the airport and on your flights.
Advertisement

It’s not too late for Biden to change course. He and state and local leaders are right not to impose new lockdowns on Americans, but there’s room for sensible protections at this critical point in the pandemic, such as the requirement to vaccinate or test to fly domestically, as suggested by a group of Democratic lawmakers, including California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, in a letter on Monday to the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Aviation Administration. Not only is it sound public health policy, they note, it would assuage concerns that passengers have about flying.

It is also pretty darn reasonable. This would not force anyone to get a shot they didn’t want, but it would stop those with active infections from flying. Airlines are in the document-checking business already, and many carriers already have COVID-19 document verification systems in place for their international travelers.

Travelers wait for a shuttle but to arrive at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported more than 3,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as the number of daily new cases tripled over the week. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

World & Nation

Omicron sweeps across nation — now 73% of U.S. COVID-19 cases

Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S. Federal health officials say Omicron accounted for an estimated 73% of new infections.

Airlines say that their passenger cabins have excellent ventilation systems and studies support the assertion that they aren’t recirculating the virus. But no matter how excellent the air quality may be, passengers sitting close together may still be exposed to each other directly. Masks aren’t foolproof and must be removed for eating and drinking, which is still allowed on planes.

Besides, there’s still a lot we don’t know about Omicron, other than it replicates and spreads terrifyingly fast. Former CDC Director Tom Frieden tweeted earlier this week that “I’ve worked on infectious disease outbreaks for 30 years. I’ve NEVER seen anything like the speed of Omicron. It’s as infectious as measles spreading in a non-immune population, with a much shorter incubation time therefore much faster doubling time. Hope it’s a lot less severe.”

So do we. And the early data suggests that the sickness from Omicron is generally milder than earlier variants. But even a milder form of COVID-19 can be deadly to those with underlying conditions and who are not vaccinated.

It’s not just time for COVID-19 vaccination and testing rules for domestic flights, it’s past time.

OpinionEditorialsCOVID-19 Vaccines
The Times Editorial Board

The Los Angeles Times’ editorial board determines the editorial positions of the organization. The editorial board opines on the important issues of the day – exhorting, explaining, deploring, mourning, applauding or championing, as the case may be. The board, which operates separately from the newsroom, proceeds on the presumption that serious, non-partisan, intellectually honest engagement with the world is a requirement of good citizenship. You can read more about the board’s mission and its members at the About The Times Editorial Board page.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement