Advertisement
Opinion

Column: Biden’s job now is to remind voters how well he’s done his job

Joe Biden and Bill Clinton wave to onlookers as they exit a plaine
Is it even possible for a president in the age of Joe Biden to achieve poll numbers like those of Bill Clinton?
(Matt Rourke / Associated Press)
By LZ GrandersonColumnist 
Share

New job approval numbers for President Biden are out, and they tell a familiar story: Much of the country doesn’t approve.

Of course, nowadays poll numbers tend to say more about our growing political tribalism than they do about a president’s performance. The last time an occupant of the White House headed into reelection season with a 50% approval rating or better was 1996, when President Bill Clinton was riding a wave of economic growth.

Stipple-style portrait illustration of LZ Granderson

Opinion Columnist

LZ Granderson

LZ Granderson writes about culture, politics, sports and navigating life in America.

Read more from LZ Granderson

A lot has changed. What hasn’t is the truism that got Clinton into office the first time: It’s the economy, stupid.

Biden’s overall job approval rating is 42%. Specifically, it’s the 36% rating for his handling of the economy that should trouble him. That would indicate the shots taken at “Bidenomics” are more than just partisan bickering. But why such a dour verdict on the economy under Biden? It’s a rather odd development, given that a recent Quinnipiac poll found nearly 60% of Republicans and more than 70% of Democrats described their current financial situation as “good” or “excellent.”

FILE - In this March 24, 1965, file photo, civil rights marchers carry flags and play the flute as they approach their goal from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama's state Capitol. A new online project by the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University seeks to bring the lessons of voting rights to students. The center unveiled in March 2020 Selma Online. Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr. says the project will engage students at home because of the coronavirus outbreak and comes as the nation prepares for a presidential election. (AP Photo, File)

Opinion

Granderson: Montgomery racial brawl video shows it’s not enough to be ‘not racist’

White people shouldn’t just pat themselves on the back for being less terrible than the crowd that attacked a lone Black man on Saturday.

Aug. 8, 2023
Advertisement

So Biden and his team are left to figure out the disconnect between his administration’s measurable economic successes and how voters feel about them. Clinton’s unofficial campaign slogan about the economy was used to antagonize the incumbent, President George H.W. Bush, while reminding voters of the recession and nearly 8% unemployment rate.

Today that rate is 3.5%. How does that work in an attack ad?

It doesn’t. Nor does it need to.

FILE - Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivers her State of the State address at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, Jan. 9, 2023. Adults in Arizona can now obtain contraceptive medications over the counter at a pharmacy without a doctor's prescription under a governor's order announced Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Opinion

Granderson: Why ‘school choice’ was doomed when it became a cover for segregation

Racism inspired the explosion of private religious schools after Brown vs. Board of Education in 1954. Cost to taxpayers may be their undoing.

Aug. 1, 2023

Politics are personal. What does it matter to a struggling family in Indiana whether the U.S. handled recent inflation better than Western Europe did? What does it matter to striking union workers if a record 13 million jobs have been added during Biden’s first term? The job participation rate is returning to prepandemic levels, and yet Motley Fool reported the average savings account is down from a year ago.

When President Trump took office, he had no kind of “mandate.” Not from the people; he lost the popular vote. And not from the engines of the economy; the 2,584 counties he won in 2016 contributed just 36% of the gross domestic product, according to the Brookings Institute.

A Confederate soldier monument stands outside the Tallahatchie County Courthouse Monday, July 24, 2023, in Sumner, Miss. President Joe Biden is expected to create a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teenager from Chicago who was abducted, tortured and killed in 1955 after he was accused of whistling at a white woman in Mississippi, and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley. The Mississippi locations are Graball Landing, the spot where Emmett’s body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River just outside of Glendora, Miss., and the Tallahatchie County Second District Courthouse, where Emmett’s killers were tried. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Opinion

Granderson: Emmett Till and his mother are icons. DeSantis is just another politician wooing white supremacists

Biden’s decision to declare a national monument is not a volley in the culture wars. It’s a long-overdue recognition.

July 26, 2023

On the flip side, the counties Biden won in 2020 represented 71% of the GDP. In fact, half of the richest counties that went for Trump in 2016 flipped to Biden in 2020. The reversal by one of them, Maricopa County in Arizona, helped deliver the Electoral College to Biden.

Has Biden done enough economically to satisfy the voters who switched sides? Or more to the point, do these voters feel as if he’s done enough?

Advertisement

One of Biden’s strongest traits as a campaigner is his relatability, and that comes through clearly with conversations regarding hardship and loss. But the White House communication surrounding his economic policies comes across more “esoteric” than “everyman.” Recognizing this, the Biden administration is using the one-year anniversary of the $750 billion Inflation Reduction Act to reset the message around his economic policies.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 6, 2023 -"We're not animals," said Dominique Beiard, 33, right, next to his tent in a homeless encampment known as Skid Row West under the 405 freeway overpass along Venice Blvd. in Los Angeles on July 6, 2023. Beiard was referring to conservative members of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals who took collective aim Wednesday at the idea that homeless people with nowhere else to go have a right to sleep in public, excoriating their liberal colleagues for ruling as much. "I just want to get up off these streets, Beiard said. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Opinion

Granderson: Jailing unhoused people for sleeping in public is no solution to homelessness

An opinion from the 9th Circuit favors prosecuting people for sleeping outside. Punishment is not the path forward.

July 8, 2023

The numbers reflect how things have improved. Can Biden get people to pay attention? We’ll see whether this new attempt will change how voters feel about the economy.

Nearly 65% of the counties that are benefiting from IRA-related investments have above-average poverty rates, according to the Treasury Department. A Bank of America report estimates 86,000 jobs and $132 billion in private investments have come from 270 clean energy projects alone.

This all reads like a good thing. It reads like Biden is doing his job as an elected official. But will it be at the top of Americans’ minds next year when they step into the voting booth? Making sure of that is his job as a candidate.

@LZGranderson

OpinionPoliticsOp-EdJobs, Labor & Workplace
LZ Granderson

LZ Granderson is an Op-Ed columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He arrived in 2019 as The Times’ sports and culture columnist. Granderson is a political contributor for ABC News and co-host of “Sedano and LZ” for ESPN-LA 710. A fellow at the Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago as well as the Hechinger Institute at Columbia University, he appears regularly on The Times’ Spectrum News 1’s daily news magazine program, “L.A. Times Today.” He joined CNN as a political contributor and columnist in 2009 before joining ABC in 2015. As a senior writer for ESPN, Granderson maintained a regular column and was a co-host of ESPN TV’s “SportsNation.” In 2011, Granderson was named Journalist of the Year by the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Assn. and his columns have been recognized by the National Assn. of Black Journalists as well as the Online News Assn. His TED Talk on LGBTQ equality has more than 1.6 million views.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement