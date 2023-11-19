Advertisement
Opinion

Editorial: Are pandas headed back to California to work their diplomatic magic?

A giant panda cub rolls on his back on grass
Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji plays at his enclosure at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington in September. On Nov. 8, he and his parents were loaded by forklift onto trucks for the trip to Chengdu, China.
(Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press)
By The Times Editorial Board
Share

They are not typical diplomatic envoys. They spend their time eating, snoozing, lollygagging in the grass and rolling in the snow. But the giant pandas that have roamed a few select U.S. zoos for the last half century have captivated visitors who flocked to exhibits and lined up to see the debut of panda cubs and marvel at what seemed like plush toys come to life.

In a way that only exotic creatures can do, they enchanted Americans. So people were understandably bummed when the Chinese government ordered all remaining pandas in U.S. zoos back to China. The three at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in D.C. flew back (via FedEx) earlier this month, with the four at Zoo Atlanta scheduled to depart next year. Did the Chinese decide to take them back as a, well, (you know), to the U.S. government at a time of deteriorating relations?

ACTON, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Rescued chickens gather in an aviary at Farm Sanctuary’s Southern California Sanctuary on October 5, 2022 in Acton, California. A wave of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian flu has now entered Southern California as the fall bird migration sets in, raising concerns for wild birds and poultry farms in the region. Farm Sanctuary is home to rescued chickens, turkeys, cows, pigs and other farm animals. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Opinion

Opinion: Think humans’ treatment of animals has improved in 50 years? Think again

Because of the growth and further intensification of animal production, humans inflict more suffering on animals today than they did in 1975.

May 16, 2023

We don’t know exactly why the Chinese ended the panda loan but we were heartened to hear Chinese President Xi Jinping say on Wednesday after meeting with President Biden in Northern California that the Chinese “are ready to continue our cooperation with the United States on panda conservation.” He said he’d learned that the San Diego Zoo and people in California “very much look forward to welcoming pandas back.”

Advertisement

Yes, we do. The only giant pandas to call California home were those loaned to the San Diego Zoo, which returned its last pandas to China in 2019. “We are excited to hear of President Xi’s commitment in continuing the giant panda conservation efforts between our two countries, and his attention to the wish of Californians and the San Diego Zoo to see the return of giant pandas,” said Paul A. Baribault, president and chief executive of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

Los Angeles, CA, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Barbara Natterson-Horowitz, a UCLA researcher who studies animals to gain insights into human biology, visits the flamingo enclosure at the LA Zoo. Since so much medical research is focused on men, she has recently turned her attention to female animals to see what they might teach us about health issues affecting women. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Opinion

Editorial: The L.A. Zoo’s plan to house mountain lions and grizzlies shouldn’t mean wrecking the view

Zoos need to build and renovate. But the focus should be on animal welfare and conservation.

June 19, 2023

We get it that an agreement over pandas doesn’t resolve issues over spy balloons, Taiwan, fentanyl and other things. But it’s still promising and unexpected good news that the Chinese would agree to share their pandas with us again.

The program was always more than just a gift of cute rare animals. Although the first pandas did arrive in 1972 as a gift from Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai to the American people after President Nixon’s historic visit to China. During the trip, First Lady Pat Nixon told the premier how much she liked pandas.

Anyone who lived in D.C. in the ’70s and ’80s will remember the zoo’s relentless and closely chronicled efforts to get Ling Ling pregnant. (Pandas are notoriously difficult to breed.) Although the zoo was successful several times, all the cubs she bore died shortly after birth.

FILE - Bronx Zoo elephant "Happy" strolls inside the zoo's Asia Habitat in New York on Oct. 2, 2018. New York's top court on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, rejected an effort to free Happy the elephant from the Bronx Zoo, ruling that she does not meet the definition of "person" who is being illegally confined. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Opinion

Opinion: Why shouldn’t elephants have rights? They’re intelligent beings who can feel joy and sorrow

There’s a petition to release elephants from the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, and Ojai recently became the first U.S. city to recognize legal rights for nonhuman animals. California can lead on this issue.

Oct. 23, 2023

The National Zoo as well as Zoo Atlanta, the San Diego Zoo and the Memphis Zoo would go on, collectively, to host more than a couple dozen pandas — including the bevy of surviving cubs born here — over the last several decades. Over the years, zoos got better at breeding and raising healthy cubs.

The panda program helped support their survival in the wild. U.S. zoos paid $1 million per year for the pandas — funds that went to China for conservation and research. Any cubs born in the U.S. zoos had to be returned at a young age. Zoo Atlanta has contributed more than $16 million for the conservation of giant pandas, the zoo says on its website. Those funds have supported research on genetic diversity and reserve management, among other projects.

Advertisement

The conservation efforts have helped the panda population rebound in the bamboo forests of southern China. Giant pandas were once considered endangered after their numbers dwindled to about 1,100 in the 1980s due to loss of habitat. With an estimated 1,864 pandas in the wild at last count, their status was adjusted in 2016 to “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Reviving the panda program won’t solve the conflicts between the U.S. and China. But it is one effort toward conservation that gives another generation of Americans a chance to get to know these remarkable animals.

OpinionEditorials
The Times Editorial Board

The Los Angeles Times’ editorial board determines the positions of The Times as an institution. It operates separately from the newsroom. You can read more about the board’s mission and its members at About The Times Editorial Board.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement