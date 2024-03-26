Letters to the Editor: Scripture is up for interpretation. But is Israel’s war in Gaza revenge?

Interesting how the author of this piece appears to use the Jewish story of the Book of Esther to suggest that Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack was nothing but an act of “revenge.” ( “How should we read the texts of Purim and Passover this year?” Opinion, March 21)

Clearly, the author has chosen to ignore the facts: On Oct. 7, a group of terrorists sneaked into southern Israel, slaughtered innocent men, women and children and took hostages of all ages.

In response, Israel launched a mission to root out and destroy these murderers, who intentionally hide among the civilian population, hoping the suffering and loss of innocent lives would bring world condemnation of Israel, an oft-repeated scenario.

So one must ask: Does this sound like an act of revenge or retaliation? Is Israel’s sole objective to punish the wrongdoers? Clearly not. Israel has never disguised its motives — to wit, to root out and destroy these murderers in order to prevent such attacks from happening again.

This should be a lesson for those demonstrating in the streets and on college campuses, demanding a unilateral cease-fire. Yes, we all lament the suffering of innocent Gazans, and for those who haven’t noticed, Israel is doing everything possible to prevent such tragedy.

So to those demanding a cease-fire, don’t ignore the big picture. As long as Hamas continues to rule Gaza, one can be certain they will continue their attacks again in the future, bringing only more death and suffering on both sides.

Bruce Friedman, Beverly Hills

To the editor: The militant zealots of the Israeli government have ventured beyond self-protection into a dangerous world of vengeance. In the last European war, the Jewish population was virtually eliminated because of this basic, destructive desire. The celebrations of both Purim and Passover only reinforce the genocidal nature of the Gaza conflict.

To counterbalance these genocidal impulses, compassionate Judaism seeks to heal the world, a precept known as tikkun olam. Unfortunately, the nationalist Zionist movement has corrupted the more benign aspects of Judaism resulting in the excesses of the Gaza conflict.

The lessons from both Purim and Passover are subject to interpretation. I would encourage the Israeli government to be aware that seeking revenge usually results in an equally destructive reaction. In its long history, it should learn the lessons of history and not repeat its mistakes.

Joseph Tillotson, Redondo Beach

To the editor: As a Christian, I also struggle with uncomfortable passages in the Holy Scriptures. Therefore, I appreciate Jane Eisner’s recent piece addressing her discomfort regarding passages in the Book of Esther and the Passover Haggadah, supplicating God to pour out his wrath on our enemies.

I found her response to these difficult passages to be enlightening and meaningful. It reminds me again that we must recognize our own vengeful impulses, but at the same time temper them with an awareness of the need for empathy and forgiveness.

Margaret Tally, Calabasas

To the editor: Jane Eisner’s good question should be referred to the Haftarah for Parashat Zachor, in which King Saul is commanded to slay every last living creature of the Amalekites, the everlasting enemy of Israel.

That is the pithy text for these troubled times, when Israel is faced with the military-moral dilemma of how best to destroy the terrorist murderers in order to achieve a lasting cease-fire.

Robert April, New York