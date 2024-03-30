Letters to the Editor: Killing the mountain lion that killed one man and injured another makes a tragedy worse

To the editor: While I am sorry that a mountain lion killed a Northern California man and severely injured his brother , I am outraged that this animal was subsequently killed. This should not be the result of this tragedy.

Globally, wildlife is severely endangered by human encroachment, overpopulation and animal agriculture. If humans go into wild areas, they risk being confronted, hurt or killed by wild, predatory animals. These animals must not be killed for doing what is in their nature.

Laws must be made to protect and defend predatory wildlife — even when they kill people.

Patty Shenker, Woodland Hills

To the editor: It is a grave tragedy that a young man was killed and his younger brother seriously injured in a rare attack by a mountain lion in the wilds of Northern California. Apparently, more mountain lions are living in this area which is now shared uneasily by both species, and as humans build more structures in the wild, the chance of their having such encounters will continue.

It is imperative that we learn how to avoid such close encounters and take every precaution suggested by authorities, for the safety of humans and mountain lions.

Elaine Livesey-Fassel, Los Angeles