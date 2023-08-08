Mike Trout trying to get back on field soon amid Angels’ slump

There’s still no return timeline for Mike Trout, but he’s progressing each day and is itching to get back on the field as the Angels’ playoff chances are dwindling.

“Once I feel comfortable, you know, not altered my swings and the pain tolerance is pretty low, I’ll be out there,” Trout said Tuesday, adding that the pain is getting better and better each day.

Trout has been out for more than one month now after suffering a left hamate fracture and undergoing surgery.

Manager Phil Nevin and the team feel encouraged by what Trout did Monday, hitting from a tee and trying about 10 flips. “He took a lot more swings yesterday and feels good,” Nevin said Tuesday.

“There’s some pain when he swings, but he feels like it’s something that he’s gonna have to live with for now to get back on the field. And it’ll eventually get better. ... Today’s kind of an off day from that, do some recovery stuff, but we’re getting close.”

Trout is eager to get back on the field as soon as the pain is “bearable.” When asked if he thought he would benefit from a rehabilitation assignment Trout said, “I’m trying to get back as fast as I can. We’re running out of time.”

The Angels’ chances of making the postseason rely heavily on their current series against the San Francisco Giants. With upcoming matchups against American League West-leaders Texas and Houston, and the Angels sitting eight games behind Toronto for the final wildcard spot, they need wins.

The Giants handed the Angels their seventh consecutive loss Monday night, winning 8-3 finish after scoring six runs during a crushing ninth-inning rally.

In lieu a more gradual return through rehab games, Trout says he has been working with the front office and training staff to best prepare to face major league pitchers soon.

He praised his teammates for keeping up their morale during their longest slump of the season so far and had no one answer for what could be changed to halt their skid.

“When you go through a streak like this, I think you try to pinpoint something that could change it,” Trout said.

“And it’s tough, the guys in here are playing hard. We got a great group of guys in here. They’re doing everything they can to go out there and win, they’re not trying to lose. … I can’t pinpoint one thing, but you know, it’s tough for these guys because they want to win so bad.”