Giants mount six-run ninth-inning rally to hand Angels seventh straight loss

Even after mounting a sixth-inning rally, the Angels fell 8-3 to the San Francisco Giants for their seventh consecutive loss Monday night. This marks their longest slump of the season.

Patrick Sandoval gave up an RBI single to Patrick Bailey in the fourth inning. Sandoval (6-9) pitched five scoreless innings, giving up two runs and five hits while walking one and striking out eight. But the Giants closing offense sealed their win.

The Angels took a 2-1 lead in the sixth. Shohei Ohtani led off the inning with a double on a ground ball to right field. Two outs later, he scored on a single from C.J Cron, who then made it home on a single from Mickey Moniak.

J.D. Davis hit a leadoff home run off Sandoval in the seventh inning to tie the score. When Randal Grichuk responded with a one-out triple and Luis Rengifo — who went two for four alongside Ohtani — landed a one-run single to pull ahead 3-2, the Angels seemed confident in their chance to win.

They brought Carlos Estévez to the mound, slated to earn his 24th save of the season. But, the Angels weren’t able to recover after the Giants scored six runs in the ninth, four off Estévez — a two-run double from Bailey and a two-run single from Mark Mathias — and two off Aaron Loup.

The Angels (56-68) are eight games behind Toronto for last the American League West wild-card spot and 11½ games behind first-place Texas Rangers.