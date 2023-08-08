Lucas Giolito makes home debut as Angels snap seven-game losing steak in win over Giants

Angels pitcher Lucas Giolito throws during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Angel Stadium on Tuesday.

Lucas Giolito pitched four clean innings in his first home start with the Angels who beat the San Francisco Giants 7–5 Tuesday, snapping their seven-game losing streak. This marks their first win since the trade deadline and brings them one game shy of .500.

The Angels exploded out of the gate, scoring four runs in the first inning. They chased the Giants’ starting pitcher before he could record an out.

Luis Rengifo hit a leadoff double and Shohei Ohtani — who went one for four — sliced an RBI single. One out later, Mike Moustakas hit an RBI single and he and Brandon Drury scored on a double by Hunter Renfroe, ending the first inning ahead 4-0.

Lucas Giolito (1-2) pitched four clean innings to win his first home start with the Angels. He gave up three runs and three hits, striking out seven and walking three. He threw 101 pitches before getting replaced by Aaron Loup in the seventh inning.

Giolito stumbled in the third inning, giving up three runs through an RBI single to Joc Pederson and a two-run single to Wilmer Flores. The Giants tied him up with bases continuously loaded and crept up on the Angels’ lead, down 4-3.

Drury — who went three for five — landed a one-out home run in the fifth inning to extend their lead (5-3). He later scored on a one-out sacrifice fly by Rengifo in the seventh inning, taking the Angels’ lead to 6-3.

Dominic Leone gave up a two-run homer to Wilmer Flores in the eighth inning, setting up an eerily similar situation to Monday night which was a one-run game going into the ninth. But, Renfroe scored on a sacrifice fly by Matt Thiass to make it a two-run game (7-5).

Leone sealed the score at 7-5 in the top of the ninth, striking out two.

The Angels (57-58) are seven games behind Toronto for the last American League West wild-card spot.