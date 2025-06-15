The music, chants and horns of peaceful demonstrations in Los Angeles County
Corinne Purtill is a science and medicine reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her writing on science and human behavior has appeared in the New Yorker, the New York Times, Time Magazine, the BBC, Quartz and elsewhere. Before joining The Times, she worked as the senior London correspondent for GlobalPost (now PRI) and as a reporter and assignment editor at the Cambodia Daily in Phnom Penh. She is a native of Southern California and a graduate of Stanford University.
Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.
Jason Armond is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. A native of North Carolina, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received a bachelor’s in media and journalism. His work as a photographer and videographer has been recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards, the White House News Photographers Assn. and the North Carolina College Media Assn. As a freelance visual journalist, his work has been featured in several publications before joining The Times.
Myung J. Chun has been a photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1999. He started as a still photographer and then moved to videography from 2007 to 2018. Chun won an Emmy in 2011 for his work on a multimedia project about innocent victims of gang violence. He previously worked for the Los Angeles Daily News, a position he started in 1988 while attending Cal State Northridge.
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video intern at the Los Angeles Times. A passionate multimedia journalist and creative nonfiction artist, he most often explores the intersections of identity, culture and media in his work. The proud Alabama native recently graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada. His portfolio can be viewed at qbowie28.wixsite.com/create. Outside of work, he spends his time looking for good books, honing his craft, and searching for L.A.’s best soul food spot.
Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.
Luke Johnson is a photojournalism intern for the Los Angeles Times. He has bachelor’s degrees in journalism and in cinema and television arts from Elon University, where he graduated in 2023. He is currently pursuing his master’s in new media and photojournalism from George Washington University. His work has appeared in USA Today, the New York Times, the Washington Post, Sports Illustrated and the Associated Press, among others. You can find his portfolio at www.lukergjphotography.com. When not on assignment, Johnson enjoys spending time outside exploring and getting lost.
Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography.
Juliana Yamada is a photography fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She grew up in Torrance and earned her bachelor’s degree in photojournalism from San Francisco State University. She has held photo internships at the San Francisco Chronicle, KQED and the San Francisco Standard and has worked with the Associated Press, CalMatters and more. In 2024, she received grant support from Women Photograph for a yearlong photo essay.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.