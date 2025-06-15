The music, chants and horns of peaceful demonstrations in Los Angeles County

The peaceful demonstrations in the Los Angeles area were loud with music, chants horns and dancing. Tens of thousands of demonstrators fanned out across Southern California Saturday for “No Kings Day” protests against President Trump, depicting the president as an aspiring monarch who violates democratic norms as he has clashed with California leaders over his deployment of the military to clamp down on at times violent protests sparked by immigration raids.