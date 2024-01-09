Advertisement
Bizarrap’s next collaborator? Young Miko

Young Miko and BZRP
(Photo Illustration by Diana Ramirez / De Los; Photographs by Jaime Nogales / Medios y Media / Getty Images and José Bretón / Invision / Associated Press)
By Chelsea HyltonStaff Writer 
Bizarrap has tapped Young Miko for his next collaboration.

The Argentine producer and the Puerto Rican rapper posted Monday on their respective Instagram accounts that “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 58” will be released Wednesday.

Bizarrap is known for his sessions with some of Latin music’s biggest names, including Peso Pluma, Shakira, Nicky Jam and Rauw Alejandro.

For Young Miko, the project follows the recent release of her reggaetón song “Señorita,” featuring Wisin. She also appears on Tainy’s song “Colmillo,” with J Balvin. She was named Billboard’s Latin Rookie of the Year for 2023.

Bizarrap’s session with Shakira, a scathing takedown of the Colombian singer’s ex titled “Bzrp Music Sessions #53,” won song of the year at the 2023 Latin Grammys.

Bizarrap began recording his sessions in 2018, releasing the first with local rapper Kodigo. In an interview with Billboard, Bizarrap said he was a fan of Kodigo and wanted others to learn about his talents.

Each session includes an unscripted video of Bizarrap working in the studio with other artists. Several of his session videos have racked up millions of views on YouTube.

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a reporter on the De Los team covering everything Latinidad at the Los Angeles Times. She is from Inglewood and has degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and USC.

