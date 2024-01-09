Bizarrap’s next collaborator? Young Miko

Bizarrap has tapped Young Miko for his next collaboration.

The Argentine producer and the Puerto Rican rapper posted Monday on their respective Instagram accounts that “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 58” will be released Wednesday.

Bizarrap is known for his sessions with some of Latin music’s biggest names, including Peso Pluma, Shakira, Nicky Jam and Rauw Alejandro.

For Young Miko, the project follows the recent release of her reggaetón song “Señorita,” featuring Wisin. She also appears on Tainy’s song “Colmillo,” with J Balvin. She was named Billboard’s Latin Rookie of the Year for 2023.

Bizarrap’s session with Shakira, a scathing takedown of the Colombian singer’s ex titled “Bzrp Music Sessions #53,” won song of the year at the 2023 Latin Grammys.

Bizarrap began recording his sessions in 2018, releasing the first with local rapper Kodigo. In an interview with Billboard, Bizarrap said he was a fan of Kodigo and wanted others to learn about his talents.