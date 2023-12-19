Hispanic teens have high social media usage, according to new Pew Research survey

Teens are big consumers of social media but a recent Pew Research Center survey found that Hispanic teens are using it at a much higher rate than other ethnic populations.

The survey, which was conducted during September and October, included more than 1,400 teens between the ages of 13 and 17. The survey looked at what form of social media is most commonly used by teens, how frequently they are using it and the demographics using it the most.

Based on the survey, Hispanic teens were the highest ethnic population to say that they are online “almost constantly” at 55%. They were followed by Black teens at 44% and white teens at 38%.

Overall, 46% of the teens from the survey said they are online “almost constantly.”

While YouTube is the most widely used platform based on the survey, Hispanic teens use more TikTok at 32% compared with 17% of all teens. Black teens were the second-highest population at 20% and white teens at 10%.

Some other findings from the survey found that Hispanic teens report using WhatsApp more than other ethnic populations and 20% of adult TikTok users reported being Hispanic.

The survey found that teens today are less likely to use Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter, than previous generations from a decade ago.

The Pew Research Center found that teen usage did not significantly change from 2022.