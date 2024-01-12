‘How many Emmys nominations do you have?’ Sofia Vergara confronts interviewer for mocking her accent

If there’s one thing Sofia Vergara doesn’t play about, it’s her accent.

In a recent interview on the Spanish talk show “El Hormiguero,” the Colombian actress fired back at host Pablo Motos after he mocked her pronunciation.

Vergara was invited on the show to speak about her role in the Netflix series “Griselda,” which premieres Jan. 25. In the series, she portrays Griselda Blanco, a Colombian drug lord. Blanco became known as the “Cocaine Godmother” for her business in the cocaine drug trade from the 1970s through the early 2000s.

The four-time Emmy nominee and four-time Golden Globe nominee was interrupted by Motos, who began questioning her pronunciation of “Modern Family.”

The actress wasted no time responding to Motos. “I say it wrong?” she said. “Oh, because you speak better English than me?”

She appeared to be visibly bothered but Motos tried to keep the conversation flowing. But then she asked him some pretty tough questions.

“How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States?” Vergara said. “How many times did they nominate you at the Golden Globes?”

Advertisement

This is not the first time that Vergara’s accent has been a topic of conversation. In 2020, a compilation video of Vergara’s appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” surfaced where individuals called out Ellen DeGeneres for poking fun at the actor’s accent.

Vergara was quick to defend DeGeneres, saying she never felt like a victim or mistreated.