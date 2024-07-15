Daniel Eduardo Hernandez is a summer intern with the De Los section of the Los Angeles Times. He’s from the Inland Empire and studies bilingual Spanish journalism at San Francisco State University. Before joining The Times, he interned with KQED’s radio newscast team and freelanced for El Tecolote.

Hernandez’s passion for journalism began while working as a construction worker. His Spanish-speaking coworkers repeatedly asked him to explain the impact of current events on their lives and always encouraged his pursuit of higher education. Those experiences inspired him to report on issues affecting the Latine community.