‘SalviSoul’ author Karla Tatiana Vasquez shares her 5 favorite Latino-owned businesses in L.A.

Chef Karla Tatiana Vasquez has made a career out of highlighting the complexities of Central American cooking.

“It’s a fusion cuisine because we have influences that tie us back to the Silk Road,” she said. “We use spices that did not originate from the Americas, but we also use tomatoes, chiles, frijoles, ayote — all of that came from our part of the world.”

The longtime L.A. resident and author of “The SalviSoul Cookbook” was born in El Salvador, and arrived to the Southland with her family as an infant. Salvadoran food became key in helping her unlock family memories of the tiny Central American country.

Since then, she has been on a journey to preserve her food’s rich history by finding local spots to stay connected to her roots.

“I love all of these businesses,” Vasquez said. “They’re places where I go to frequently.”

As part of our “Mi Los Angeles” series, we asked Vasquez to share some of her favorite Latino-owned spots in the city. Here are her picks.