Karla Vasquez shares her favorite businesses in Los Angeles.
(Photo Illustration by Diana Ramirez/De Los; Photos by Katrina Frederick/For The Times)
De Los

‘SalviSoul’ author Karla Tatiana Vasquez shares her 5 favorite Latino-owned businesses in L.A.

By Daniel Eduardo Hernandez
Chef Karla Tatiana Vasquez has made a career out of highlighting the complexities of Central American cooking.

“It’s a fusion cuisine because we have influences that tie us back to the Silk Road,” she said. “We use spices that did not originate from the Americas, but we also use tomatoes, chiles, frijoles, ayote — all of that came from our part of the world.”

The longtime L.A. resident and author of “The SalviSoul Cookbook” was born in El Salvador, and arrived to the Southland with her family as an infant. Salvadoran food became key in helping her unlock family memories of the tiny Central American country.

Since then, she has been on a journey to preserve her food’s rich history by finding local spots to stay connected to her roots.

“I love all of these businesses,” Vasquez said. “They’re places where I go to frequently.”

As part of our “Mi Los Angeles” series, we asked Vasquez to share some of her favorite Latino-owned spots in the city. Here are her picks.

De Los jumpy gif

Mi Los Angeles

In ‘Mi Los Angeles’ we ask influential L.A. Latinos to share their favorite Latino-owned businesses. Find ideas and inspiration on where to go and what to eat all while supporting local businesses and organizations.

Read the full series here.

Employee Akary Dominguez prepares coffee at Arroz and Fun in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 24, 2024.
(Etienne Laurent / For De Los)

Arroz and Fun

Lincoln Heights Dine In
This is one of the few spots in all of L.A. where you can see Salvadorans existing in a way that you won’t find in a traditional restaurant like a pupusería.

Arroz and Fun has a mushroom sandwich, and the first time I tried it I cried because it’s made with Chinese pineapple buns and it has queso duro sauce. And the coffee program at Arroz and Fun is Cipota Coffee.

Their business model is very much working with coffee growers in El Salvador. They understand the coffee process. They’re not just there to serve you and have you pay a premium dollar.

"El Turco" meat market's front is photographed in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 24, 2024.
(Etienne Laurent / For De Los)

El Turco Meat Market

Pico-Union Meat Market
El Turco Meat Market is a fantastic place. It’s how I learned about the El Salvador Corridor, the informal street market that sprung up on Vermont Avenue, between 11th and 13th streets, where the women offer Salvadoran staples like atado de panela (raw brown sugar), carne salada, queso duro viejo, loroco flower buds and, most of all, sweets: specialty Salvadoran candies made of coconut, sapote or squash. You can read more about the market in a piece I wrote for the L.A. Times Food.

When I first started “SalviSoul” I asked my grandmother, “How is it that you were able to cook a Salvi cuisine in Los Angeles? Did you go to Ralphs?” She said, “Oh Karla, yo fui al Turco.”


Panaderia Cuscatleca in Pico Union is a vegan-friendly panaderia serving baked goods from Mexico, El Salvador, and Guatemala.
(Bethany Mollenkof / For The Times)

Panaderia Cuscatleca

Pico-Union Bakery and desserts
I have been going to Panaderia Cuscatleca for many years and I really loved the pan dulce here. I love Gabriela Monroy, one of the owners, and have learned a lot about pan dulce because of her.

Every time I’m in there she’s like, “Have you tried this one? Try it.”

I love their Maria Luisa [torta]. I actually included the Maria Luisa recipe in the book, which I learned from [Monroy]. It’s essentially a pan dulce and it has a cake-like texture. One of the characteristics about it is that it has poleada (a traditional Salvadoran custard) laced through the center.


Chef Agua Lemus, also known as Chef Agua, poses in front of their signature dish tamarindo chicken wings with mango verde at "The Ruby Fruit" in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 24, 2024.
(Etienne Laurent / For De Los)

A Manos L.A.

Echo Park Pop-up
A Manos L.A. is a pop-up by chef Agua [Lemus]. They were the only person I had ever seen [include] atol chuco on their menu. I often don’t see chuco in Salvi restaurants— it’s not something you see on the menu— and I thought, “Wow, this is bizarre!” They also do these tamarindo chicken wings with mango verde. I tell people to keep Lemus on their radar because they are a wonderful chef.

By day, Chef Lemus is a sous-chef at the Ruby Fruit and by night hosts A Manos L.A. pop-ups across Southern California.
Oeste, a homegoods and lifestyle store, is located on the 5800 block of E. Beverly Blvd, in East Los Angeles.
(Raul Roa / De Los)

Oeste

Montebello Candle store
Oeste is a Salvadoran and Guatemalan shop that does a lot of Central American-inspired candles. I had seen them pop up online. I love candles and I always thought, “It would be so cool if I ever got to make a candle inspired by my upbringing or certain flavors.”

Out of the blue, I get an email from owner Naomi [Castillo] and she asks me if I want to do a collaboration candle in celebration of my cookbook. We wanted something that felt fresh. We thought maybe it should be a proper kitchen candle that smells like parsley or something green. We landed on one of my favorite smells ever: grapefruit with fresh blossoms.
