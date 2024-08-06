Rauw Alejandro, Anitta, Bad Bunny among Latino nominees for 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

Anitta, Rauw Alejandro and Bad Bunny lead the list of Latin acts nominated for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

In his VMA debut, Alejandro is tied with the most nominations among Latino artists as his music video “Touching the Sky” is listed in the best Latin, best cinematography and best choreography categories. In the music video, the Puerto Rican reggaeton artist shows a different side of himself as he dances Broadway-style through New York. The visuals are reminiscent to 1961’s “Westside Story.”

Alejandro took to X, formerly Twitter, to thank the awards show with a short “thanks @vmas” message.

Anitta’s music videos have three nominations. Her “Mil Veces” is in competition for best editing and best Latin. The Brazilian artist mixes her funk roots with Spanish pop vocals as the music video displays a passionate, and sometimes contentious, time with an ex-lover. Her song, “Bellakeo,” with Peso Pluma, was also featured in best Latin. The pair team up for a reggaeton-style anthem about seduction as they dance in dark and grimy underground locations.

If Anitta wins, it would be her third consecutive moon man statue in the category, previously awarded in 2023 for “Funk Rave” and in 2022 for “Envolver.”

She took to X to express her gratitude : “feeling happy and soooooo grateful to the universe and to my fansss” along with a string of Brazilian flag emojis.

Bad Bunny is the only Latino artist among the candidates for artist of the year, competing against Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and SZA. He’s also listed in the best Latin category for the music video “ Monaco .” The Puerto Rican, like compatriot Alejandro, showcases an older and mob-like New York before deciding to party in the small European nation. “Godfather” star Al Pacino has a cameo.

It’s the reggaeton artist’s sixth year listed for the VMAs and the second opportunity to claim artist of the year after his 2022 win.

Camila Cabello is the sole Latina on the best pop list. The Cuban and Mexican American artist recently released her fourth studio Album “C,XOXO” in late June, venturing into a variety of new genres with the likes of Drake and Playboi Carti.

Music videos by Karol G, Myke Towers and Shakira in collaboration with Cardi B are also vying for best Latin.

The VMA nods came after a report released earlier this year by entertainment data analysis company Luminate showed that Latin music is the fastest growing genre on streaming services in the United States this year.

The 2024 Video Music Awards air live on MTV from UBS Arena in New York on Sept. 10.

