California

‘Go, go go!’ Stunned residents flee as Mountain fire sweeps into Ventura County communities

Grandchildren of a property owner battle a fire near a house near North Loop Drive in Camarillo
(Jennifer Osborne/For the Times)
By Jireh Deng
Sandra McDonald and Noah Goldberg
Linda Elmo, 75, was waiting outside the parish for Ventura County emergency officials to bring a wheelchair for her to get to the building.

She saw the winds picking up this morning and was listening to the news but didn’t receive notice about an evacuation until a firefighter knocked on the door and told she and her husband to “Go, go, go!’”

“It happened so fast,” said Elmo. “[The fire] was in this canyon by the house in the backyard.”

The Mountain fire exploded into Moorpark and Camarillo Wednesday, fueled by dangerously high wind and dry conditions. The fire swept into hillside neighborhoods, forcing residents to flee and burning numerous homes. There were reports of some people trapped.

The high winds mean retardant-dropping airplanes were initially unable to aid in the firefighting effort, the department said. The fire had hopped the 118freeway and was marching into Camarillo Heights. As a result, the California Highway Patrol closed the 118 Freeway between Oxnard and Camarillo.

The fires started amid a Santa Ana wind event that was generating 70- to 80-mph wind gusts in some parts of Los Angeles County on Wednesday, triggering power outages, traffic concerns and warnings of fire risk.

There were dramatic moments through the morning and afternoon.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies rushed elderly Moorpark residents in wheelchairs down steep driveways and out of homes, surrounded by the orange haze and wind gusts fueling the Mountain fire, Key News Network video shows.

Deputies lifted those who could not walk into police cars and rushed them away from encroaching flames just coming into view.

Elmo left half of her medication she needed at home.

“I don’t have the charges for my oxygen,” said Elmo who uses an Inogen portable oxygen machine. “I’ll deal with it.”

She has a friend trying to pick up more medicine at the pharmacy for her but she hopes the Red Cross might also have some of the medication she needs.

