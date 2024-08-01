Angel City’s Christen Press makes triumphant return in Summer Cup win over San Diego

Angel City forward Christen Press, shown during the 2022 season, return to the pitch for the first time in two years.

Angel City star forward Christen Press returned to the pitch for the first time in two years during a penalty kick shootout win over San Diego FC in Thursday’s NWSL x Liga MXF Summer Cup match at Cal State Fullerton’s Titan Stadium.

Press has been sidelined since she tore her anterior cruciate ligament in June 2022, a span of 781 days. The injury and complications required four surgeries for Angel City’s first signee.

Tell a friend to tell a friend...@ChristenPress IS BAAAAAACK 🤩 pic.twitter.com/pP8SNeiXHE — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) August 2, 2024

Press entered the game in the 89th minute to a resounding applause from the sell-out crowd at Titan Stadium.

Advertisement

After 90 scoreless minutes, Angel City won a penalty kick shootout 5-3. While a regular NWSL game would result in a draw, Summer Cup rules require a penalty shootout if the game is tied at the final whistle.

Press was among the five Angel City players who converted their penalty kicks. Claire Emslie, Alyssa Thompson, Rocky Rodríguez and Kennedy Fuller also hit Angel City penalty kicks, while goalkeeper DiDi Haracic was in goal as San Diego missed two penalty shots.

“It was definitely a nostalgic feeling. When you get to play a soccer game, it’s a miracle,” Press told Paramount+ after the win.

Advertisement

”... I was so excited, I was very nervous. I felt very loved and supported by this amazing soccer community that was here tonight.”

Angel City won its two previous Summer Cup matches and won Group B with eight points. The team advances to the semifinals and will play Kansas City Current on Tuesday at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City.

Angel City will play a friendly against FC Juárez on Aug. 18 at BMO Stadium before resuming NWSL play on the road against San Diego on Aug. 24 following an Olympic break.