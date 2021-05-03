Federal judge to Los Angeles: House your homeless, or else

Listen to this episode of The Times: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google

Among everything that COVID-19 made worse, there is nothing more dire — or more visible — than its impact on homelessness.

Over 66,000 people in Los Angeles County are homeless. It’s an issue that has bedeviled L.A., the land of sunshine and dreams, for decades. Everyone seems to have an idea on how to solve it. None seem to work.

Advertisement

Then last month, a federal judge issued an order: House everyone in skid row, the historical epicenter of homelessness in Los Angeles. House everyone by October — or else.

We speak with L.A. Times housing reporter Ben Oreskes and the Rev. Andy Bales, who runs Union Rescue Mission on skid row, about a move that could test whether there’s enough political will to solve homelessness once and for all.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times housing reporter Ben Oreskes and Union Rescue Mission CEO Andy Bales

More Reading:

Judicial overreach? Some say judge went too far in ordering L.A. to clear skid row

