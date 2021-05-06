Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
One final reckoning for the Golden Globes

A line of people in formal wear on the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards
The view from the red carpet as guests arrive at the 2013 Golden Globes.
(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
Stacy Perman and Josh Rottenberg cover the film industry for the L.A. Times. In February, just a week before the annual Golden Globes ceremony, they published a bombshell investigation about the operations of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. The findings were ugly: Self dealing. Ethical lapses. No Black members. And the HFPA continued to make a series of missteps. Now, a group of powerful publicists in Hollywood have declared that they’ll keep their clients away from the Globes — unless the institution announces real reforms. And this week, the HFPA finally did. We’ll hear from Perman, Rottenberg and Kjersti Flaa, the Norwegian reporter who took the HFPA to court.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times film reporters Stacy Perman and Josh Rottenberg, and Norwegian entertainment reporter Kjersti Flaa.

Golden Globes leaders propose major reforms after Times investigation
Golden Globes organization vowed to change. Then came turmoil. What went wrong?
Golden Globes voters in tumult: Members accuse Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. of self-dealing, ethical lapses

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, producer Shannon Lin, senior producers Steven Cuevas and Denise Guerra, executive producer Abbie Fentress Swanson and editor Julia Turner. Our engineer is Mario Diaz and our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
