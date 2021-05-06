One final reckoning for the Golden Globes

Listen to this episode of The Times: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google

Stacy Perman and Josh Rottenberg cover the film industry for the L.A. Times. In February, just a week before the annual Golden Globes ceremony, they published a bombshell investigation about the operations of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. The findings were ugly: Self dealing. Ethical lapses. No Black members. And the HFPA continued to make a series of missteps. Now, a group of powerful publicists in Hollywood have declared that they’ll keep their clients away from the Globes — unless the institution announces real reforms. And this week, the HFPA finally did. We’ll hear from Perman, Rottenberg and Kjersti Flaa, the Norwegian reporter who took the HFPA to court.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times film reporters Stacy Perman and Josh Rottenberg, and Norwegian entertainment reporter Kjersti Flaa.

