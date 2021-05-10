Podcast: The origins of California’s recall fever

Listen to this episode of The Times: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google

Over the next couple of months, media outlets from across the world will descend on California to cover the possible recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom. There have been only two successful recalls of governors in U.S. history — including the recall of California Gov. Gray Davis in 2003.

Why is this famously liberal state so prone to conservative voter uprisings? It’s part of a decades-long trend that has rocked local and state politics, a trend that’s gone on to influence the rest of the U.S. Today, we examine the roots of the upcoming recall election against California Gov. Gavin Newsom with L.A. Times politics columnist Mark Z. Barabak and Randy Economy, one of the architects of the Recall Gavin 2020 campaign.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: Randy Economy, senior advisor for the Recall Gavin 2020 campaign, and L.A. Times politics columnist Mark Z. Barabak

