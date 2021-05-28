Podcast: Lowriders. Cruising. A Southern California ritual returns

Listen to this episode of The Times: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google

Los Angeles Times culture writer Daniel Hernandez takes us through the cast of characters and lowrider cars that have been lining the wide boulevards of Southern California for decades. We look at who is embracing cruising culture and its uneasy relationship with law enforcement.

The lowrider is back: The glorious return of cruising to the streets of L.A.

Here are 8 key lowrider moments in pop films and TV, according to Estevan Oriol

During pandemic, trash and crime increased on Whittier Boulevard. Lowrider clubs said: Enough

