Podcast: Lowriders. Cruising. A Southern California ritual returns
Listen to this episode of The Times: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google
Los Angeles Times culture writer Daniel Hernandez takes us through the cast of characters and lowrider cars that have been lining the wide boulevards of Southern California for decades. We look at who is embracing cruising culture and its uneasy relationship with law enforcement.
Host: L.A. Times Metro reporter Faith E. Pinho
Guest: L.A. Times culture writer Daniel Hernandez
More reading:
The lowrider is back: The glorious return of cruising to the streets of L.A.
Here are 8 key lowrider moments in pop films and TV, according to Estevan Oriol
During pandemic, trash and crime increased on Whittier Boulevard. Lowrider clubs said: Enough
About The Times
“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, producer Shannon Lin, senior producers Steven Cuevas and Denise Guerra, executive producer Abbie Fentress Swanson and editor Julia Turner. Our engineer is Mario Diaz and our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.