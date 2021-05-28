Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Podcasts

Podcast: Lowriders. Cruising. A Southern California ritual returns

A man in the passenger window of a lowrider car with its rear hydraulics lifted a few feet off the street
A lifted car drives by during a gathering of Los Angeles lowrider groups in the summer of 2020.
(Josie Norris / Los Angeles Times)
Listen to this episode of The Times: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google

Los Angeles Times culture writer Daniel Hernandez takes us through the cast of characters and lowrider cars that have been lining the wide boulevards of Southern California for decades. We look at who is embracing cruising culture and its uneasy relationship with law enforcement.

Host: L.A. Times Metro reporter Faith E. Pinho

Guest: L.A. Times culture writer Daniel Hernandez

More reading:

The lowrider is back: The glorious return of cruising to the streets of L.A.

Here are 8 key lowrider moments in pop films and TV, according to Estevan Oriol

During pandemic, trash and crime increased on Whittier Boulevard. Lowrider clubs said: Enough

Listen to more episodes of The Times here.

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, producer Shannon Lin, senior producers Steven Cuevas and Denise Guerra, executive producer Abbie Fentress Swanson and editor Julia Turner. Our engineer is Mario Diaz and our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts

